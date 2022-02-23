Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 98.61%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Brink’s updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.500-$6.000 EPS.

BCO stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.28. The company had a trading volume of 25,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $84.72. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.27.

Get Brink's alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $95,205.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Brink’s (Get Rating)

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.