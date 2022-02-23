Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 98.61%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Brink’s updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.500-$6.000 EPS.
BCO stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.28. The company had a trading volume of 25,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $84.72. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.27.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.
