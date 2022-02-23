Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,712 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,600 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,350,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,885 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $246,128,000. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NYSE BMY opened at $67.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

