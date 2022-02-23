Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Raised by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 3.5% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $26,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after buying an additional 280,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,197,312,000 after buying an additional 164,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after purchasing an additional 436,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 25.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $980,300,000 after purchasing an additional 406,091 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $580.19. 52,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,882. The company has a market cap of $239.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $607.53 and a 200-day moving average of $550.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

