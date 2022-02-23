Broadwind (BWEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Broadwind to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.33. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Johnson Rice downgraded Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWEN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Broadwind by 64.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Broadwind by 213.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Broadwind by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 50,116 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

