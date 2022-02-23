Broadwind (BWEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Broadwind to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.33. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Johnson Rice downgraded Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
About Broadwind
Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.
