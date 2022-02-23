Brokerages Anticipate Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Brokerages expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to announce sales of $2.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Dana reported sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $8.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.83 billion to $8.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.61 billion to $9.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dana.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 385.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 85.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Dana by 21.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Dana by 110.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. Dana has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $28.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

