Brokerages Anticipate Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) to report earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delcath Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.91). Delcath Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will report full-year earnings of ($3.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($3.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Delcath Systems.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DCTH. StockNews.com started coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delcath Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

In other news, insider Gerard J. Michel acquired 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $199,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Delcath Systems by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 18,678 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Delcath Systems by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.43. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delcath Systems (DCTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.