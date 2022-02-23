Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will report $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.43. First Financial Bancorp. posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $156.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,470 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after acquiring an additional 549,759 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,141,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FFBC stock opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $26.83. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

