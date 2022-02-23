Brokerages Anticipate New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.31. New Mountain Finance posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New Mountain Finance.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NMFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.36. The company had a trading volume of 152,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,579. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 9.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 53,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

