Brokerages Anticipate Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to announce sales of $21.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.76 million and the lowest is $20.40 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $18.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $150.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.23 million to $151.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $99.71 million, with estimates ranging from $91.60 million to $112.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RIGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of RIGL opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $403.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.89. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 47,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.