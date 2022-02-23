Brokerages Anticipate Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) to announce $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.42. Selective Insurance Group reported earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.15. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $475,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.11. 12,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,283. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

