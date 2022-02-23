Brokerages Anticipate Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to Post -$1.66 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.45). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full year earnings of ($6.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.04) to ($6.79). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.87) to ($1.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zai Lab.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.04.

In other Zai Lab news, Director Peter Wirth bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $285,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the third quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter worth $287,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the third quarter worth $2,453,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 23.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 3,216.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 192,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,329,000 after buying an additional 187,074 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB traded down $6.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,705. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.97. Zai Lab has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $181.92.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

