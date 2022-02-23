Brokerages Expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.15 Million

Analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will report $60.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.40 million. Cutera reported sales of $49.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year sales of $225.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $225.60 million to $226.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $246.55 million, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $248.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Cutera’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on CUTR shares. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.

CUTR opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.83. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $600.66 million, a PE ratio of 81.59 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Cutera news, CFO Rohan Seth bought 1,174 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,536.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Mowry bought 2,784 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,182 shares of company stock worth $292,805. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cutera by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 220,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,269 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Cutera in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,885,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cutera by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 30,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Cutera in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

