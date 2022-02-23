Brokerages Expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $300.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to report sales of $300.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $312.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $289.00 million. Federal Signal reported sales of $294.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Federal Signal.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

FSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSS opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.