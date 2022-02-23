Brokerages Expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Post $0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. Harmonic also reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Northland Securities upgraded Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Harmonic by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,739,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,144,000 after buying an additional 1,191,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harmonic by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,675,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,875,000 after buying an additional 225,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Harmonic by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,269,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after buying an additional 137,018 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Harmonic by 236.1% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,791,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after buying an additional 1,960,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,066,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after acquiring an additional 257,588 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLIT opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. Harmonic has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.19 million, a PE ratio of 82.09, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmonic (HLIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.