Brokerages Expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) will announce $61.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.50 million. Inspired Entertainment posted sales of $71.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year sales of $203.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.40 million to $204.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $275.83 million, with estimates ranging from $272.60 million to $279.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inspired Entertainment.

INSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSE. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1,348.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INSE stock opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $337.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.48. Inspired Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $15.81.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

