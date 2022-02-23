Brokerages Expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to Post -$0.37 EPS

Brokerages forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) will post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.64). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of NGM stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.30. 131,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,521. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.79.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $273,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 35,276 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 193,662 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $9,860,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

