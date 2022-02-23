Brokerages Expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) will announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.37. Penn National Gaming posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PENN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

PENN traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.19. 230,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,894,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 2.49. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.87.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 19.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 720.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 37.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

