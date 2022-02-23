Brokerages Expect Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) will announce sales of $57.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pharming Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.47 million to $58.70 million. Pharming Group posted sales of $60.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pharming Group will report full year sales of $203.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.57 million to $204.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $253.05 million, with estimates ranging from $244.39 million to $261.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pharming Group.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PHAR opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.18. Pharming Group has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $13.88.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pharming Group (PHAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.