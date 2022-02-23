Brokers Issue Forecasts for The GEO Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for The GEO Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Wedbush also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The GEO Group stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 172,787 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 794,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 83,051 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

