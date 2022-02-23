Brokers Issue Forecasts for UDR, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UDR in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.
UDR stock opened at $54.58 on Wednesday. UDR has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $61.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 272.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UDR by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,489,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,966 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of UDR by 1,523.5% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,939,000 after buying an additional 6,631,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter valued at about $337,689,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,078,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,670,000 after buying an additional 411,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,042,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,656,000 after buying an additional 343,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.
