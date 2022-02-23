Brokers Issue Forecasts for UDR, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UDR in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

UDR stock opened at $54.58 on Wednesday. UDR has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $61.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 272.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UDR by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,489,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,966 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of UDR by 1,523.5% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,939,000 after buying an additional 6,631,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter valued at about $337,689,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,078,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,670,000 after buying an additional 411,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,042,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,656,000 after buying an additional 343,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

