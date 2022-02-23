Brokers Offer Predictions for La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of La-Z-Boy in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.90. KeyCorp also issued estimates for La-Z-Boy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.24). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

LZB has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of LZB opened at $27.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average is $34.72. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,553,073.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $967,093.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.