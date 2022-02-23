Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:BDIV)

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE:BDIV opened at C$20.26 on Wednesday. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of C$19.50 and a 52-week high of C$22.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.72.

Get Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.