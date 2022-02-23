Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.159 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

