Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at C$53.68 on Wednesday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of C$47.90 and a 1-year high of C$65.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12.

BBU.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

