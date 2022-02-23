Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 11,488 shares.The stock last traded at $41.73 and had previously closed at $42.03.

BBU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.36.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBU. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,469 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,194,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,156,000 after purchasing an additional 299,314 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,798,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,847,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,175,000 after acquiring an additional 87,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 928,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,503,000 after purchasing an additional 34,413 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

