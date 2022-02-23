Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Shares of BEP.UN stock opened at C$43.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of C$39.24 and a 52 week high of C$55.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.29.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.15.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.