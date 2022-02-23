BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at Scotiabank

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price.

ERE.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.25 target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.40 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.49.

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$4.77. 208,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,118. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$4.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$425.90 million and a P/E ratio of 3.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.45.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

