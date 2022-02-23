Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Buffalo Coal Corp. (CVE:BUF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 51000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.32 million and a P/E ratio of 5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02.

About Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF)

Buffalo Coal Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a coal mining company in South Africa. It primarily focuses on the Aviemore anthracite mine covering an area of approximately 5,567 hectares located in the Kwa-Zulu, Natal Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Forbes & Manhattan Coal Corp.

