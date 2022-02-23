Bytecoin Market Capitalization Tops $30.29 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $30.29 million and $10,131.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.58 or 0.00399109 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000105 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.