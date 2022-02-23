C3.ai (AI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect C3.ai to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AI opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.02. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 0.07. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $127.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in C3.ai by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

AI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on C3.ai from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

