Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

CDNS stock opened at $135.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.81. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $177,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total value of $941,835.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,233 shares of company stock worth $10,298,405. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

