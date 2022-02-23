Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given New $175.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.93.

Shares of CDNS opened at $135.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.41 and its 200 day moving average is $164.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total value of $941,835.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $177,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,233 shares of company stock valued at $10,298,405 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $0. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $26,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

