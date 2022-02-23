Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT Raised to $180.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $173.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 33.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.93.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $135.21 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.41 and a 200 day moving average of $164.81.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total value of $941,835.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $177,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,233 shares of company stock worth $10,298,405 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,733,462,000 after purchasing an additional 119,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,623,000 after purchasing an additional 280,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,343,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,732,000 after purchasing an additional 188,050 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,132,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,204,000 after buying an additional 183,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,144,000 after purchasing an additional 852,450 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

