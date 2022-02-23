Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $135.21, but opened at $148.00. Cadence Design Systems shares last traded at $147.09, with a volume of 26,317 shares changing hands.

The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.93.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total transaction of $941,835.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $154,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 64,233 shares of company stock valued at $10,298,405. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16.

About Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

