Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Issues Earnings Results

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.36), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS.

Shares of CZR stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.62. The company had a trading volume of 115,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,567. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 2.95.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CZR. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment (Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.