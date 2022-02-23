Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Gap Up to $76.57

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.57, but opened at $80.71. Caesars Entertainment shares last traded at $80.64, with a volume of 44,918 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. Cowen cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.12 and a 200-day moving average of $96.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 2.95.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 151,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,541,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,558,000 after acquiring an additional 156,814 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

