CaixaPay (CXP) Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00042485 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,385.47 or 0.06823703 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,005.66 or 1.00134846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00044282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00049655 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

