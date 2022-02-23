Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $922.55

Shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 922.55 ($12.55) and traded as low as GBX 890 ($12.10). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 915 ($12.44), with a volume of 2,875 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £117.42 million and a PE ratio of 8.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 903.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 922.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.06%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

