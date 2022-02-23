California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires Shares of 65,101 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Affirm by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after buying an additional 48,184 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Affirm by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after buying an additional 20,869 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,336,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,709 shares in the last quarter. 43.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Affirm alerts:

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affirm stock opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $176.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $100.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.