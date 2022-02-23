California State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.84 Million Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,953 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Discovery worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Discovery by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,768,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,350,000 after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Discovery by 29.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,493,000 after purchasing an additional 105,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Discovery by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,484,000 after purchasing an additional 494,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 72.4% during the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,980,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,089 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

