Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Trading Up 5.2%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.35 and last traded at $52.97. Approximately 9,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,839,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.35.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPE shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

In related news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 36.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,918,000 after purchasing an additional 166,442 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.8% in the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $303,715,000 after buying an additional 602,503 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 52.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

