Callon Petroleum to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.04 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $9.04 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.08. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.84. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $65.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average is $48.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $85,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

