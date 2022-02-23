Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Stake Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,644 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Cambium Networks worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,773,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,255,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 428.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 179,954 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 105.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 100,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 1,018.3% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74. Cambium Networks Co. has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $66.40. The company has a market cap of $686.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.13 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

CMBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Cambium Networks Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

