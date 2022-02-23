Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires 10,001 Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter valued at about $54,231,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 20.1% during the third quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 674,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,840,000 after acquiring an additional 112,960 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter worth about $33,409,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 16.8% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 143.1% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 18,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STLA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STLA traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.47. 206,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,379,277. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 128.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. Stellantis has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $21.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

