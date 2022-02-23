Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires 5,115 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338,519 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,497,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,056.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 865,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,818,000 after acquiring an additional 790,857 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,385,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,516,000 after acquiring an additional 740,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,333,000 after purchasing an additional 643,723 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

NYSE:CAH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.12. 33,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,786. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

About Cardinal Health (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.