Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires Shares of 4,215 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,395,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $394.40. 7,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,920. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $428.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.76. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $335.60 and a 12-month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

