Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires Shares of 50,742 Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,928,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,609,000 after purchasing an additional 952,340 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2,850.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,631,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,751,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,361,000 after purchasing an additional 577,117 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,222,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,462,000 after purchasing an additional 309,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,173,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,990,000 after purchasing an additional 382,756 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $24.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,654. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.92.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.