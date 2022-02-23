Camelot Portfolios LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.07. 70,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,711. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.88 and a 200-day moving average of $304.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

