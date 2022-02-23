Camelot Portfolios LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 275.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,153 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 801.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 18,483 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 258,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after acquiring an additional 26,942 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 660.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 74,100 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

OMFL stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.02. 142,224 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average of $48.35.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.