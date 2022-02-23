Camelot Portfolios LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods accounts for approximately 0.9% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 114,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,941,000 after purchasing an additional 30,031 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 20,446 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $35,187,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stephens raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,789,381. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.66. 25,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,563. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.32 and a 52-week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

